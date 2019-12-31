What's your go-to breakfast food?

Avocado toast with crushed red pepper flakes and tomatoes. And, OK, sometimes I have extra crispy bacon, let's be real.

Song or artist that starts your day off right:

J Balvin.



Do you plan your outfit the night before or when you wake up?

In real life, I'm kind of like whatever the mood is in the morning. I tend to go with my mood.



How long does it take you to get ready?

I would say 45 minutes.



How do you get to work?

The F train.



