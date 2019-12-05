Welcome to E!, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie.

Today, the network announced the faces of E!'s two new morning shows launching in New York on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The TV personalities that will be at the helm of the 30 Rock-based programs are Emmy-winning TV host and personality Vazquez and Australian TV and entertainment reporter Tweedie.

"After spending 19 years in morning television, I know the importance of waking up with hosts you truly connect with and want to share your morning with. We're excited to introduce you to that team," E! News' Executive Vice President & Editor-In-Chief Tammy Filler shared. "With many years of entertainment reporting experience, Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie are well-respected, seasoned hosts, who have fun, relatable TV personalities with undeniable chemistry. They are the perfect pair to join the news team as we continue to build our presence in New York."

From coast-to-coast, viewers will wake up with Vazquez and Tweedie co-hosting E! News at 7 a.m. as they cover the biggest news in pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment.