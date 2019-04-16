Kristin Cavallari's milk ducts are a hot topic this week.

The powerhouse reality star, entrepreneur and mother of three shares her thoughts on the breastfeeding anecdote that shook the Internet in this candid interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. According to Kristin, the viral response to her story about the time Jay Cutler helped ameliorate her "clogged ducts"—which appears in Very Cavallari's midseason teaser video, released last week—was sort of unexpected.

"I knew that it was gonna be a little controversial," shrugs the Uncommon James boss. "I didn't know that it would be as big as it has become."

But being that her comments about Jay "sucking harder than he's ever sucked" have already left an impression on a pretty wide audience, the TV personality has a message for anyone who might be holding onto negative opinions: "Listen, unless you have breastfed and you've had clogged ducts, you cannot judge!" she quips. "That's all I'm gonna say."