Hear Kristin Cavallari's Thoughts on the Viral Response to Her "Clogged Milk Ducts" Story

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 9:04 AM

Kristin Cavallari's milk ducts are a hot topic this week.

The powerhouse reality star, entrepreneur and mother of three shares her thoughts on the breastfeeding anecdote that shook the Internet in this candid interview with E! News' Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy. According to Kristin, the viral response to her story about the time Jay Cutler helped ameliorate her "clogged ducts"—which appears in Very Cavallari's midseason teaser video, released last week—was sort of unexpected.

"I knew that it was gonna be a little controversial," shrugs the Uncommon James boss. "I didn't know that it would be as big as it has become."

But being that her comments about Jay "sucking harder than he's ever sucked" have already left an impression on a pretty wide audience, the TV personality has a message for anyone who might be holding onto negative opinions: "Listen, unless you have breastfed and you've had clogged ducts, you cannot judge!" she quips. "That's all I'm gonna say."

Read

LOL! Watch Kristin Cavallari Reveal the Intimate Way Jay Cutler Helped Unclog Her Ducts

In less personal news, Kristin also chats with Giuliana and Jason about the upcoming Paradise Hotel revamp, which premieres May 9 on Fox and will see the Very Cavallari lead in the host's seat. With a veteran reality star running the show, Jason wonders if the competition series' contestants will try to pick Kristin's brain for tips about how to handle themselves. And maybe that wouldn't be such a bad idea:

"I think my biggest piece of advice is, you can't lie on a reality show," Kristin says. "I'm always blown away by people who go on these shows and lie, and then they cut to the clip of you lying last week. I mean, you just like…You can't. There's no hiding."

Everybody got that? Hear more about Paradise Hotel's premise in the interview above!

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

Catch the brand new season of Very Cavallari Mondays at 8.30pm, only on E!

