RETURNS
8 AUG 7.30PM

Relive These Hilariously Bad Dates From Dating #NoFilter Ahead of Season 2

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Sat., Aug. 3, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Horror can make for great blind date material, provided the chills play out in a movie or TV show and not at all in real life. A first date that starts to feel like a horror movie is—best case scenario—a really horrible first date.

From bug-eyed marionettes to spare-limb-in-the-closet admissions, Dating #NoFilter has seen many a red flag crop up on its blind date live feed, ranging from moderately concerning to, "Wait, is this not the premise to actual slasher film, or…?"

"I've seen too many Michael Myers movies," comments Nightly Pop's Nina Parker in this mostly hilarious, slightly alarming compilation video highlighting some of the scariest blind meetups from Dating #NoFilter's first season. "I know how that ends."

Watch

Shadiest Dates on Dating #NoFilter

Armed with a glass of wine, the comedian and commentator is presiding over a particularly bizarre first exchange between participants Scot and Alexa, wherein the former has just revealed his ideal blind date activity is night-hiking. Alexa, for her part, understands where Nina is coming from.

"That's how you get murdered," she tells Scot, who only chuckles in response and it's definitely creepy but also not super surprising. 

To dive back into Dating #NoFilter's best bad dates before the series returns for season two on Tuesday, Aug. 6, check out the full compilation video above!

Dating #NoFilter returns Thursday, August 8 at 7.30 pm on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Dating #NoFilter , E! Shows , Nina Parker , Funny , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.