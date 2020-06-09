Remembering Pride Month's history.

On Tuesday, Queer Eye star Karamo Brown virtually stopped by Daily Pop and shared with E!'s Justin Sylvester his plan for this year's Pride. Namely, the 39-year-old Real World alum is ready to tackle tough conversations about racism within the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm spending my Pride doing other things like, having some real conversations with gay white folks. Because, I've noticed the ugly side of the gay community, the LGBT community, coming out right now," Karamo told E! "I'm dating a white man, but I'm constantly having conversations with him about his privilege. Though you are gay, [it] does not take away your privilege as a white man."

As he continued, the Netflix star said he's noticed that "a lot of white gay men" are "not understanding how segregated and how there's racism in our community." Rather than keep the communities "segregated," Karamo called for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to get "to the root of what's really going on."