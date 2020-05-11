Talk about a tough crowd.

During Monday's Daily Pop, Gabrielle Union stopped by for a virtual interview with E!'s own Erin Lim and Scott Tweedie. Not only did the Bring It On alum give an update on teaching stepdaughter Zaya Wade amid self-isolation, but she also revealed how daughter Kaavia James Union Wade felt about her new children's book, Welcome to the Party.

"She loves looking at the back of it, which is actually her!" the actress turned author told Daily Pop. "So, she's already very Hollywood. She's like, 'Oh, me! This is amazing, I love this book. Tell me more. Back to me.'"

Although Kaavia enjoys looking at the picture on the back of the book, Union said it has yet to crack "her top five." Thankfully, others have taken to Welcome to the Party as "the response has been tremendous."

"I think it says a lot about the changing nature of families and how we celebrate families and how we look at families and how we respect all different kinds of families," Union shared. "We were able to have Kaav via our surrogate and she's so amazing and she gave us the gift of our little nugget."