With everything going on with the Coronavirus pandemic, now is the time to blast Meghan Trainor's latest album, Treat Myself.

Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester made this very point while exclusively chatting with the 26-year-old hit maker. Per the E! personality, he's been jamming out to Trainor's music while social distancing.

Speaking of this album, the wait to drop it caused a lot of anxiety and suspense for the "Wave" artist.

"The wait was so long for me as well that the night before…my heart was racing," Trainor detailed. "Which never really happened for the first albums! I was like, 'Oh god! People have waited so long, it's about to actually be available.'"

According to the blonde chart topper, Trainor was ready to drop the album a while back, but her release date was pushed "four times." Thankfully, Treat Myself was dropped by 2020—and featured a very famous artist on one track.