Colton Underwood couldn't be more grateful for girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelor gave Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester an update on his coronavirus battle. As the retired NFL player revealed he's "feeling so much better," he also stated that wouldn't be on the mend without Randolph and her family.

"It's been going well, I can't say enough good things. They've helped me so much," Underwood shared on being quarantined at Randolph's family home in Huntington Beach. "I've obviously been quarantined in their house for this whole entire period, I've been out down in Huntington. So, without them, I don't know where I'd be right now. So, I can't thank them enough."

Back in March, the 28-year-old reality star confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Following his diagnosis, Underwood rested and self-quarantined at his lady love's family residence in California.

Thankfully, Randolph is a nurse and was able to give proper care to her blond beau. Per Underwood, Cassie wore gloves and a mask when delivering supplies to his bedside.

"I think getting ill and dealing with this situation has only made us stronger," Underwood added. "Cass is a great nurse and followed all the guidelines and everything, so I can't say enough good things about her."