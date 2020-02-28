Kris Jenner Talks Favorite Daughter on Ellen, Lady Gaga BF's Ex Speaks Out - Daily Pop 02/27/20

Jennifer Garner's new boyfriend reportedly uncomfortable after Ben Affleck pines over her. David Beckham talks romancing wife Victoria. The ex-girlfriend of Lady Gaga's new man reacts to their romance with an article in the New York Times. Plus Kris Jenner picks her favorite daughter on Ellen and Hilary Duff mentions drama with Lizzie McGuire reboot. Plus, Tia Mowry stops by.

T.Swift Takes Aim at Kimye Again, Paris Hilton Original Influencer?, Dr. Oz Talks Coronavirus - Daily Pop 02/26/20

Taylor Swift releases a teaser photo for her new music video "The Man" and it looks suspiciously like Kim and Kanye's hallway, Pete Davidson talks dating double standard with Ariana Grande, and Paris Hilton calls herself the original influencer. Plus, Dr. Oz stops by to talk about beef with Mark Wahlberg about their opinions on eating breakfast. Toni Braxton opens up about living with Lupus.

Attorney Talks Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict, Hilary Duff vs. Paps, Bachelor Drama - Daily Pop 02/25/20

Criminal attorney Sara Azari explains precedent in Harvey Weinstein's guilty verdict and explains that with his multiple charges, his will not serve for his crimes concurrently, it will be stacked. Dwayne Wade reveals how he broke the news to Gabrielle Union about fathering a child. Dax Shephard accidentally flirts with Kristen Bell's mom. Plus, Jason Ritter stops by to talk lending his voice to Frozen 2 & Megan Roup gives us a quick cardio workout.