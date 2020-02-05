by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 2:51 PM
Veganism is the hottest trend to hit Hollywood's awards season.
The Golden Globes kicked things off in January by offering a 100 percent plant-based meal. Of course, in the weeks following, the Critics' Choice Awards followed suit by offering plant-based dishes. By the time it was the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a precedent was set, and Wolfgang Puck created a special vegan menu for the awards show.
Thus, it wasn't surprising when the 2020 Oscars announced their menu for the Governors Ball would be 70 percent plant-based. Puck has been the longtime caterer for the Governors Ball. In fact, this will be the food expert 26th time overseeing the famous feast.
While this plant-based trend may seem revolutionary to some, it's actually been a specialty of Puck's for quite some time. On Wednesday, the famed chef and his son Byron Puck made this very point during an appearance on Daily Pop.
"Yes, there's a lot of plant! We always did, but we never said it," the Austrian-American chef relayed to co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "Because, we always love vegetables. You know, I go to the farmer's market all the time…So, vegetables are my thing."
Per the 70-year-old master chef, growing up on a farm made vegetables a major staple in his diet.
"We had meat once a week," Puck exclaimed.
Although the plant-based dishes will be front and center at the 92nd Academy Awards celebration, a few staples will remain on the menu. We're, of course, talking about the Pucks' iconic Smoked Salmon Oscars.
Thankfully, Daily Pop viewers got a close up of this treat—along with several others. In fact, Byron concocted an impressive spring roll out of apple slices.
Although the elder Puck is all about presentation, he made it clear that taste is what is most important.
"The look is always important. You know, that's why we put make-up on," Puck expressed. "But I think at the end, it has to taste delicious."
For all of this and more, be sure to watch the Pucks' drool-inducing cooking segment above.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Monday, 10th Feb. starting at 9am. And don't miss the E! After Party special at 3:30pm for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards!
