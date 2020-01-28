We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to get more organized, the team at Daily Pop has your back. On today's show, professional organizer Gilat Tunit of The Project Neat showed us how to take an unruly office space and turn it into an organized wonderland, using a collection of collators, multi-piece desk organizers, and other nifty little boxes you'd never think of using to get your desk in check. And she knows of what she speaks! Tunit has a background in interior design, and she's also a member of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing (NAPO).

At the top of the hour, Will Marfuggi took Tunit into his boss Jen's office to have her do an overhaul over the course of an hour, which is not a feat for the faint of heart... but Tunit pulled it off! Revealing a fresh, new look for Jen's office, Marfuggi was shocked. "It does look more productive," he shared, adding, "You did this in less than an hour, but this is an achievable thing!" Tunit gave tips on how viewers could achieve the same results at home, saying it's just a matter of zoning things out, categorizing them, and putting things in their proper places.

"My motto is very simple," Tunit shares. "You don't buy what you don't need." Also? Make sure you're constantly purging, and that you can see what you have so it's more accessible.

Want to get your hands on some of the items Tunit used in her office organization overhaul? We found all her faves online! Shop below, and get ready to feel the bliss of an organized office.