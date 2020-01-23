Two babies equals two times the craziness!

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Maryse Mizanin stopped by Daily Pop Thursday to talk family, wrestling and the new season of their reality show Miz & Mrs.

"It's a lot of fun," Mike said of season two, which premieres on USA Wednesday at 10 p.m. "She's pregnant the entire time. Extra, extra pregnant and then we have a toddler and she's running around and learning new words and it's absolutely insanity."

The WWE stars welcomed their second child, daughter Madison, in September 2019. Maryse's mom Marjolaine also lives with them, adding to the chaos.

"We have two moms, two cats, two dogs, two kids, us, a lot of things going on," Mike laughed.