by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 19, 2019 8:45 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Only five shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Morgan Stewart and Erin Lim shared the must-have gift items for the ultimate trendsetter in your life. From the coolest wool running sneakers to beaded headbands to makeup fridges, we've got something for the trailblazing fashionista on your list.
Keep scrolling to check out the list. Happy shopping!
A remarkable shoe that's soft, lightweight, breathable, and fits your every move. Available in a variety of fun colors.
Natural rubber treads and their very own Puddle Guard—this souped-up high top made from cozy merino wool has everything you need to find the bright side of wet weather. Available in a variety of colors.
Pull back tresses in the chicest way with the Twist Headband. Tonal silk boasts a chic twisted shape for a modern spin on the classic headband. Available in blush, lilac, red and black.
The prettiest way to pull back tresses is here, thanks to the Becca Beaded Headband. A monochrome beaded palette combines with a feminine silhouette to instantly elevate loose locks and updos alike. Available in black, pink, pearl and gray.
The Pisa Bracelet Stack offers a fun take on proportion play. Three different metal bracelets in varying widths are paired together for a can't miss stack.
An oversized clip with an array of lustrous pearls and sparkling beadwork is the perfect anchor to a stacked look or gorgeous worn solo.
A basic hair clip gets a sleek refresh in a powder puff palette and covered in crystal embellishment. The Jennifer Hair Clip wears especially well in groups - more is more!
Glass cloches, or bell jars, were created to protect seedlings or special flowers from adverse elements. We created ours in the same tradition, but designed it for use as a unique jewelry display.
Makeup Fridge is the most functional and glam addition to any bathroom or vanity. Keep your makeup/skincare products fresher for longer and experience a delightfully cool face mask. Treat yourself – you deserve it!
This honey-themed box includes three holy grail products and an exclusive 6-shade Mini Honey Eyeshadow Palette that's perfect for zooshing up your eyes for the holiday season.
The fannypack is back! Hands free style, wherever you go. Available in a variety of fun colors.
Can't fit everything in a fanny pack? Upgrade with this gigantic slingpack available in brown and black.
This ten-day, no-expiration-date countdown calendar is the perfect way to remind you or a loved one to take a few moments each day to slow down and show some self-love. Each of the ten days includes a spiritual wellness tool (oh so many crystals!) along with a simple ritual to help them reset, refresh, and relax.
his transformative collection of Dr. Lancer's bestselling Anti-Aging Essentials is the perfect introduction to Lancer Skincare. Skin will be rejuvenated and revived for a flawless, younger-looking complexion.
Revitalize and awaken skin with this luxurious collection of Dr. Lancer's global bestsellers, offering the perfect routine to brighten, hydrate, refine and nourish your complexion.
This self-cleaning water bottle intelligently activates every 2 hours to keep your water and bottle stink-free and neutralizes up to 99.9999%* of harmful, odor-causing bacteria using UV-C light.
Need more gifting inspo? Check out all of our 2019 holiday gift guides here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?