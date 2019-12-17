by Katherine Riley | Tue., Dec. 17, 2019 8:45 AM
Only seven shopping days until Christmas, friends! But don't worry, the little elves here at Daily Pop are here to help. On today's show, Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester shared the must-have items kids are asking for Santa this year. From Frozen 2 to Star Wars to L.O.L. Surprise, we've got all the dolls, toys and playsets on everyone's wish list.
This fab Frozen castle is 5-feet tall, 4-feet wide and includes 14 accessories to fill it up, like a piano, throne, banquet table, vanity, sofa, and more to play out fun scenes in each room. When kids push the button on the moving balcony, they can see a colorful light show inspired by the Northern Lights! Pull out the extending carpet in front of the throne to complete the royal décor.
A Walmart exclusive, Anna and Elsa are wearing their adventure outfits with designs straight from the film, and each doll sings their hit song and says phrases.
The Star Wars Scream Saber Lightsaber is ready to sound off! This out-of this-galaxy toy has three awesome audio options. Kids can record their own crazy combat noises, activate unexpected Star Wars sounds, and, of course, imagine battles with authentic Lightsaber sound FX.
L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise is the ultimate unboxing experience, where fans can unbox 14 exclusive dolls, including two L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls. Put the puzzle of boxes back together to create a fierce cityscape play space too. Includes two exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. fashion dolls, three exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, three exclusive Boys, four exclusive Pets, and two exclusive Lils, as well as all their fashions and accessories.
It's a playhouse! It's an art center! It's a food truck! No—it's the Wondervan from KidKraft! Able to be all of these things and more, this unique vehicle-shaped play space gives kids the tools to put their imaginations into overdrive. With reusable themed magnets, the Wondervan can be transformed into a high-tech research center, a camping compound or a mobile treat station.
Now kids can celebrate hugs and friendship with their favorite cuddly pal from Sesame Street. Squeeze Elmo's tummy and he raises his arms and asks for a hug. Give Elmo a hug and he'll respond with a phrase, song or kiss! Love to Hug Elmo comes with English and Spanish mode for versatile bilingual play.
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go! This portable, smart mini projector is kid-friendly, with easy directional button controls. It creates up to 12-feet projection in a darker environment. No connection to computer or wall outlet is needed. Access and stream Disney, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and YouTube Kids directly directly on Cinemood to enjoy anywhere, without WiFi.
Includes all of the features of the regular Cinemood, plus 360º videos and interactive, immersive motion games. It's like VR without the headset!
A Target exclusive, this is the biggest Ryan's World unboxing experience to date! Filled with a bounty of glow-in-the-dark pirate surprises and reveals, this sturdy chest—which doubles as a storage case—includes a mystery vehicle, exclusive collectible figures, Build-a-Ryan figures, squishy, dig 'n' discover reveal, pirate gear and skeleton keys to unlock surprises.
This giant egg is filled with surprises including one of seven new vehicles, ultra-rare figures, Build-a-Ryan Figures, special putty, limited edition squishy, stickers and tattoos—no two are the same!
Minted's unique personalizable pillows feature fresh fabric prints from their community of independent artists. Each pillow includes an alternative down insert and FREE personalization, making it the perfect gift. Pillows are custom-made from luxury, natural fabrics printed in the United States.
The Hang-A-Round Chair is the perfect seat for watching movies, lounging or studying in. Crafted with foldable legs and in ultrasoft faux-fur, this chair will be the most sought-after seat in the house!
In the mood to play Monopoly but don't have a lot of time? Players can actually finish the Monopoly Speed board game in less than 10 minutes.
A delight for kids and a dream for parents, this monthly box with authentic Disney Store products contains everything your child needs to ease into a nighttime routine. Story-based activities teach your child good bedtime habits and make bathing, brushing teeth, putting on pajamas, getting into bed and storytime a fun Disney-filled adventure. The Deluxe version of the box also includes two to three additional treasures, such as a pillow, plush, bath toy, bath/grooming product, towel or blanket.
