At one point in Hilary Duff's life, Lizzie McGuire was so yesterday!

Although the Hollywood star is more than excited to be part of Disney+'s upcoming revival, there was a period where Hilary simply wanted a break.

While stopping by Daily Pop, the actress was asked if she ever wanted to run away from the character. Her answer may surprise you.

"Of course. That's why I had a music career," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "We shot 65 episodes in two years, so from 12 to 13, I was Lizzie McGuire. It is a blur. It went by so fast. I was so young and I loved it, but also, I wanted to have an identity outside of that so I started singing. And I definitely went through a phase of not wanting anything to do with her."

As for what changed her mindset? According to the actress, getting older led to a new mindset about her childhood career.