The drama in Hotlanta is unavoidable for Cynthia Bailey.

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's premiere, the Bravo star dropped by Daily Pop to answer all of our burning questions about the new season.

For starters, viewers are going to get a front-row seat to Cynthia's changing dynamic with NeNe Leakes.

"We are in a better place than we were at the reunion, which was an awful place. But we're not where we used to be but you guys will see how it all plays out," she teased to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner exclusively. "It was really hard for me this season because—you know how it is with friends—regardless of where we're at, I still have love for her. I still have love for her family. It's not like I just want to fight with Nene."

Cynthia continued, "I got a lot of personal closure this season. I'm in a great place in my life. I'm about to get married. I want to be around happy people that like me."