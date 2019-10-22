Congratulations are in order for our very own Carissa Culiner!

The E! News correspondent and Daily Pop co-host announced today that she is expecting baby No. 2 with husband Shanon Culiner.

"A certain someone at this table has been keeping a huge secret and I'm going to expose it right now," the proud mom shared on Daily Pop this morning before playing a clip of her son Chase finding out he's going to have a sibling.

"You're going to have a little baby," she shared while holding a copy of an I Am a Big Brother book.

As it turns out, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart had a feeling about the pregnancy. And yes, they were more than excited to have the secret out.