Few shows on TV sound quite as intimidating to work on as Fox's 9-1-1.

Not only is that cast contending with massive disasters and insane emergencies in a heightened Ryan Murphy-produced world, but they're also led by the Angela Bassett, along with newer cast addition Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Star Oliver Stark joined Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester on E!'s Daily Pop to talk about the third season and working with legends like that. For him, it's both a big deal and not that big of a deal.

"The whole cast is weird to work with," Stark said. "These are people that, you know, I grew up knowing these people's work, and suddenly they're colleagues, which really took a little adjustment period. I walked onto that set as a fan and had to realize no, I'm their colleague, and we're here doing this thing together."