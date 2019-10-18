Whether you're a Hollywood star or Long Island resident, spirit may want to connect with you.

Tonight kicks off a brand-new season of Long Island Medium and Theresa Caputo is ready to share her gift with more than a few deserving fans.

While appearing on Daily Pop, the New York Times best-selling author previewed her new season and promised more than a few special celebrity readings.

"People ask me all the time: ‘Who is your favorite celebrity? What is your most memorable reading?' And honestly, I have to say first of all, anyone that wants me to share my gift with them I consider it an honor and a privilege," she explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "It helps them so how can you say which reading was better? What I found interesting about the celebrities, they were so different this year. Each reading was so different."

Theresa continued, "They are all different but things that I never had before. Taylor Dayne's experience was so unique. Wayne Brady was amazing. Louie Anderson was so emotional. The things that came out, even I was like what?! I get shocked every single time I channel spirit. Every single time."