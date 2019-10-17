TUES - SAT
Everything You Need for Full Eyebrows on a Budget

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 4:41 PM

"The brow is the most important part of your face," says Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester—and the experts agree. Celebrity eyebrow stylist Tonya Crooks explains it's because the brow holds so much expression. "You notice brows when they're really good," Tonya shares, adding, "And you notice 'just OK' brows—but when they get balanced, it really changes the shape of the face."

Tonya stopped by Daily Pop and showed us the basics on shaping, length and filling in eyebrows, all using her new line of Arches & Halos eyebrow tools and makeup—available exclusively at Target and priced at $13 or under. 

Should your face have an arch, arc or straighter brows? Watch the video above to find out everything you need to know to become your own eyebrow guru, and shop the tools featured below.

Better brows without breaking the bank? Yes, please.

Arches & Halos Micro Defining Brow Pencil

This micro-detailing mechanical brow pencil is dual-ended with a spoolie brush. It's available in 8 rich shades and is cruelty-free.

$13 Target
Arches & Halos Tri-Fold Eyebrow Razor - 2pc

This grooming tool is great for any peach fuzz about your brow you want to remove.

$10 Target
Arches & Halos Surgical Stainless Steel Brow Scissors

The scissors have short, sharp blades for precision trimming of unwanted hair. The quality and size of the scissors make for easy maneuvering and seamless brow grooming.

$13 Target
Arches & Halos Surgical Stainless Steel Brow Tweezers

The tension of these precision surgical-grade stainless steel brow tweezers is wonderful, and they have a great slanted tip that is sharp enough remove the unwanted hairs.

$13 Target
Arches & Halos Dual Ended Highlighter & Face Crayon

What's so great about this pencil is you have shimmer on one end to highlight the brow and matte concealer on the other to conceal unwanted hair growth and subtly accent the brow. Available in five rich shades.

$10 Target
Arches & Halos Jetsetter Brow Kit

This travel ready, full-size product bestseller set is the essential kit to get everything you need to start building a better brow.

$30 Target

Shop the full Aches & Halos collection at Target.

