Everywhere he goes, Dog the Bounty Hunter feels his wife's spirit.

More than two months after Beth Chapman passed away after a cancer battle, fans are getting the chance to see her on the small screen thanks to Dog's Most Wanted.

After the series kicked off Wednesday night, Dog appeared on E! News' Daily Pop where he described watching his late wife on TV again.

"It was great. I kind of walked away a few times just to listen to the voice," he shared with Carissa Culiner and Will Marfuggi before tearing up. "American loves Beth. She had double the fans that I had."

While Dog is still in the grieving process, he says having a busy schedule keeps his mind occupied.