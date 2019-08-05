How does Chris Harrison really feel about Tyler Cameron rebounding so quickly with Gigi Hadid? His perspective may shock you, especially if you think Tyler moved on a bit too fast after his Hannah Brown's recent sleepover.

The host of The Bachelor spoke candidly during today's appearance on E!'s Daily Pop, which came on the heels of Tyler and Gigi's romantic outing in NYC over the weekend.

"He's young, he's single, he's good looking and living in New York," Harrison shared, before adding, "It's not shocking."

In fact, he's fully supportive of Tyler playing the field after Hannah turned down his proposal on The Bachelorette. "Good on him!" Harrison said. "He's not committed anywhere so that's great. Have all the playdates you want."