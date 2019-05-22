Christina Anstead was "so confused" when she heard her ex, Tarek El Moussa, revealed the sex of her and Ant Anstead's baby.

The Christina on the Coast star, who is expecting a son with her husband Ant, dished about the accidental gender reveal during her visit to E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday. While chatting with E!'s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester, Christina shared her reaction to her ex spilling the baby news.

Christina said that when she was first sent the article about Tarek's reveal, she "looked at it like four times."

"I was like, 'Wait, what is the confusion? I'm so confused why this is happening,'" she recalled. "And then I just kinda laughed about it because I'm sure it was a mistake and it's just kinda funny."