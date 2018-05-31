Rose McGowanhas a lot to celebrate.

In tonight's finale of CITIZEN ROSE, the activist rejoices in the news that Harvey Weinstein's The Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy, releasing many of his victims from the non-disclosure agreements that kept them silent for so long.

"Since the articles came out, I was under a tremendous amount of stress to keep him down," McGowan said. "His ego is completely tied up in the myth of who he was and in his company and that's for me what had to die."

McGowan rang in the victory by sending a tearful birthday video to the monster with the message, "We win."

Her journey of bravery has also found her lucky in love. While on her press tour in New York, McGowan sparked up a romance with model and activist Rain Dove.

"I just kinda fell for someone in New York," McGowan revealed. "I think you definitely attract the level of health that you're at and so the people in my life now are a lot healthier, one person in particular, very much so."