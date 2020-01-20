Chuy Bravo has been remembered by his loved ones.

Last month, the Chelsea Lately personality suddenly died at 63 years old. His death was later said to be the result of a heart attack.

"On Saturday, December 14 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bravo was rushed to the emergency room due to a Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage (GI Bleed.)" his rep said in a statement. "After complications he suffered an Acute Myocardial Infarction that led to his passing."

"Bravo's funeral services took place today and will be cremated," the statement read. "His family has confirmed he will be brought back to Los Angeles (no date has been set) for a memorial service."

Bravo's TV and real-life families have since gathered in his honor. "Last night we celebrated #Chuy Bravo's life with his family, close friends and as many people from the Chelsea Lately days that could make it," colleague Heather McDonald wrote on Instagram on Monday.