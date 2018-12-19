Amanda Bynes is "doing fantastic," according to Leslie Grossman.

In Tuesday's episode of E!'s Busy Tonight, Grossman revealed she had dinner with Bynes, her former co-star in What I Like About You, just last week. "I met her when she was 16 years old. You don't know what you're gonna get when you meet a young star of a show; it could be a nightmare. From the get-go, [she was] the sweetest, the funniest [and] the most hardworking."

Calling Bynes a "wonderful person," Grossman added, "That show was a really fun and good time in my life, and we had such a good time doing that. And I love her. I will always love her."