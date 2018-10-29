What do Kim Kardashian, Mindy Kaling and Julia Roberts have in common?

The A-listers are all set to appear as guests on Busy Philipps' new chat show Busy Tonight, which premieres Tuesday, Oct. 30 on E!

Speaking to E! News Australia on the phone from L.A., Philipps reveals she "pretty much knows everyone" who is booked on her show so far—including the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"Kim and I became friendly over Instagram, as people do now," the actress says. "I am not sure what I'm going to talk to her about. She's on next month! I really like Kim. She's a very, very sweet, hardworking woman who's incredibly devoted to her family. Even though we lead very different kinds of lives, we actually do have a lot in common, I think."