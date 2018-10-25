Busy Tonight is set to impress, especially when it comes to A-list guests.

With the first episode of Busy Tonight right around the corner (Sunday, Oct. 28 to be exact), the Busy Philipps-helmed show announced the impressive list of guests slated to appear during premiere week. Since the new chat show will have episodes Sunday through Wednesday, Busy Tonight has landed notable names for each night.

Kicking off the premiere will be Mindy Kaling as she will be promoting Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral. Monday evening will feature Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens, Tuesday's guest will be The Good Place's Kristen Bell and Wednesday will round out premiere week with Will and Grace legend Megan Mullally.