Throw on your Mr. Nightgown and pour out a margarita, because it's time to celebrate Busy Tonight's finale.

With over 100 episodes under her belt, we had a feeling Busy Philipps and her late night team would pull out all the stops for the last episode. Ahead of Thursday's taping, it was teased that several "surprise guests" would be joining Busy—and we were blown away by the turn out. Yet, Busy had quite the message for those who missed out on the last six months of Busy Tonight.

"Here's the thing, guys. One of the greatest things you can do in life is show up," Busy relayed in her monologue. "In the last six months, you know this is just a tv show, but so many people have shown up for me. And there were some people who didn't and they know who the f--k they are…and I will never forget."

Not only did A-list BFF Michelle Williams swing by the Busy Tonight set for a mini Dawson's Creek reunion, but Busy was also joined by former Cougar Town costar Christa Miller, former Freaks and Geeks costar Linda Cardellini, former Made of Honor costar Whitney Cummings and former White Chicks costar Jennifer Carpenter. Our nostalgic hearts could barely handle all the reunions!