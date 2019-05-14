The women of Wine Country have been making great content for decades.

So it's pretty bizarre that some journalists still start interviews with Maya Rudolph and say, "Well, it's an exciting time to be a woman in comedy!" Yawn. The superstar comedian laments comments like those in this clip from Monday's Busy Tonight, which sees her responding to a series of eye-roll-inducing hypothetical statements drawn up by host Busy Philipps. (The hypothetical reporter round is promptly followed by another scenario in which a relative calls to say "that dress you wore to the award show is tacky.")

Maya's Wine Country costars and longtime friends Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Paula Pell and Ana Gasteyer are there to weigh in, and it's safe to say they're all in agreement about how they'd handle the "woman in comedy" conversation.

"I just tell them to suck my d--k," Maya says plainly. And also: "Bitch, were you in a coma?"