It's a Bachelor reunion on Busy Tonight!

Colton Underwood makes a surprise appearance in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees the lovable former bachelor reliving some of last season's most memorable moments. His unexpected cameo is sort of a gift from host Busy Philipps to Brittany Snow, who appears in the segment alongside her Someone Great costar DeWanda Wise.

Busy's in the business of making people's wildest dreams come true—their "tweet dreams" to be exact—and she makes good on her wish-granting reputation once more with Brittany. Back in 2013, the actor tweeted, "In my next life. I'm coming back as Chris Harrison. #ThisIstheFinalRose #YesChrisWeAreAware #TheMan." And while there's no reincarnation involved in her transition from spunky Hollywood celeb to face of Bachelor Nation, she does get her turn in the host's spot after a little coaching from The Man himself.

"Hey Brittany! It's Chris Harrison from the Bachelor and Bachelorette," he tells her via a TV monitor nearby. So, Brittany wants his job in the next lifetime, huh? The dating series' real-life host goes on to give Busy's guest some advice about how to actually go about doing that.

"Let me give you a few tips: First of all, gotta talk with your hands. If you're not using your hands, you're not saying anything at all," Chris begins. "Second, always, always have a hot tub or helicopter within a thousand feet. And last, but certainly not least, always wear comfortable shoes because you never know when someone's gonna jump over a fence and make a break for it."