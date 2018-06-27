The Botched doctors seem to work miracles, but they can't help everyone!

Sugar Queen Nina has worked very hard for the big boobs of her dreams. However, after going under the knife four times for her 1,600 cc sized-breasts, the professional girlfriend had an "expanding nipple problem." Understandably, this left Nina very concerned about her well-being!

"I just want to make sure that it's okay, like, it's healing okay, because the areola is so large now," Nina relayed to Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

Apparently, the big breast enthusiast's body rejected the Gore-Tex suture material on her left breast, which was initially put in to help keep the areola from expanding. Although Nina was "really, really worried" about what happened to her nipples, she was also concerned that the botched job would stand in the way of her further increasing her breast size!