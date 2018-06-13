by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:00 PM
Botched is back at it again!
On this week's episode, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif battle one of their hardest cases yet. Their first patient, Sharon, needs their help with her butt. Unlike a lot of previous patients, it's not just for vanity, but she has a growth issue that has severely impacted her life.
"I was born with a tumor on my lower back. Doctors then explained that I had spina bifida, they removed the tumor, and as a result of the surgery, my backside, it started to grow up," she shared.
It may be a complicated procedure, but there is still hope for her yet! "I don't think any plastic surgeon on earth has ever seen this," Dr. Dubrow shares. "To fix this, we have to make incisions all over it…this is a nip tuck like no other."
Lucky for her, she was in great hands and ended up with the butt of her dreams. At the end of the day, it's all about loving the skin you're in. "When I look in the mirror, I see the perfect backside that I've always wanted," Sharon revealed.
E!
Their next patient was singing a slightly different tune. Allegra has a big breast issue and needed the doctors help asap!
"I got my first breast implants and they were 800ccs," she revealed. "After the expanders were put in, I did notice that my left side sat a little bit higher and was firmer." While she loves the size, she is less than thrilled with how lopsided they are. Will this problem be too big for Dr. Dubrow?!
"Once the implant is exposed, game over baby. Dunzo, over. Bye bye big breasts forever," Dr. Dubrow told her about the risky surgery. So it's either perfect symmetry with smaller boobs or just accept the lopsided size.
E!
"The worst scenario for me would be losing my boobs and I love my boobs," Allegra explained. "Living with asymmetry now, all things considered, I'm happy to live with it."
The docs also worked with Karissa who had a dog bite incident that left her lip gnarled and she wanted to get it fixed badly.
"I was playing with the dog. Sitting on the floor and I was about to pick up my phone and the last thing I remember is my friend running up to me with a towel, holding it on my face and everyone was just running up to me in a panic. I looked down and I was drenched in maroon. It all blacked out," Karissa explained about the incident that left her face scarred.
While she's tried to have surgeries to fix the issue before, she was hoping that Dr. Nassif's touch would be the miracle she needs.
E!
"It's so hard. I'm so young and I don't want to look like this the rest of my life," she explained to them.
Dr. Nassif didn't disappoint and was able to improve the look and function of Karissa's mouth, and she couldn't be happier with the results.
"After a few unsuccessful reconstruction attempts, I had lost all hope that I would ever be able to eat, feel, or look normal ever again," she revealed. "Thanks to Dr. Nassif I can open my mouth more and when I look in the mirror I see my old self."
See everything that went down on this week's episode in the recap video above!
Brand new Botched Tuesdays at 7pm, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?