BRAND NEW
MONDAYS 7PM

"Extreme Surgery" Enthusiast Wants Her Lopsided Mega-Breasts Evened Out on Botched

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 12, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

This woman is on a quest for the perfect big breasts!

On Wednesday's all new episode of Botched, Allegra seeks out Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif for assistance in evening out her massive chest. While the new patient isn't looking to downsize the 4,600 cc implants she currently has in her boobs, she is hoping the docs can help her with "asymmetry."

So where did Allegra's extreme breast journey start?

"At the age of 33, I got my first breast implants and they were 800 ccs," Allegra explains in a confessional. "But I was getting that boob greed a little bit. Wanted to be fuller, bigger."

Watch

Botched Recap: Season 4, Episode 17

After getting countless compliments on her larger chest, Allegra turned to a website where men financially support women who want breast implants.

"When I got the second surgery, and I woke up from that, I felt like an elephant was on my chest," the plastic surgery enthusiast gleefully notes. "I loved it."

Although Allegra impressively increased her size to 1,700 ccs, she "still wasn't as big as I wanted to be."

"So I found out about a doctor that did tissue expanders where I could expand with saline and grown my implants," Allegra adds.

In five months time, Allegra was able to double her size to over 4,000 ccs. In fact, she currently has around 4,600 ccs in her breasts. Sadly, this procedure has left Allegra with a lopsided disaster.

Allegra, Botched 418

E!

"After the expanders were put in, I did notice that my left side sat a little bit higher and was firmer," she shares. "The more that I increase the size, the more it became apparent."

Understandably, Allegra is eager for the docs to even out her breasts without sacrificing the current size.

"So what I would love for the doctors to be able do is fix the asymmetry," Allegra concludes. "I'll be the poster child of extreme surgery, but still wear it well."

Hear all about Allegra's big boob journey in the clip above!

Brand new Botched Tuesdays at 7pm, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Boobs , Top Stories
Latest News
Stephen Curry, Venus Williams, Adam Rippon

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2018: Adam Rippon, Venus Williams and More Score Nominations

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande! Ed Sheeran! Paris Hilton! Remembering All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2018

The Bachelorette

Clay Harbor Sounds Off on His Decision to Leave The Bachelorette

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks to Daughter Willow About Sex and Learning to Masturbate at Age 9

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins in Spandex and Sunglasses

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Celebrate Their Engagement With a Magical Trip to Disneyland

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 305

Nikki Bella Calls John Cena's Today Show Plea "Confusing" on Total Bellas: "I Just Wanna Be a Mom"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.