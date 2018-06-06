Who wouldn't want to be Britney, bitch?

On this week's all-new Botched, Bryan wants to take his pop star good looks to the next level by going full-on Britney Spears. While he already impersonates the famous singer, the only thing standing between him and Brit is a brand new nose.

"I'm happy with the tip of my nose. It's cute, petite, kind of feminine. But, I really need my nose to be a bit more narrow to look like Britney," Bryan gushed.

After taking a look at Bryan's nose in the exam room, Dr. Paul Nassif wasn't so sure that was the best idea.

"Right now if you go and have a doctor, even me who's done thousands of osteotomies try to fracture your bones again, here's what's gonna happen: First of all, the asymmetry here in the lower part of your nose is gonna become worse and what's gonna happen is one side will just go 'pish' and collapse in," Dr. Nassif explained.