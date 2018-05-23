RETURNS
15 MAY 7PM

A Cancerous Tumor Literally Left Botched Patient Tristan Without a Butt: "Oh My God, the Butt's Gone!"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 23, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tristan has lived more of his life without a butt than he has with one.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, Tristan recounts dealing with the cancerous tumor that left him butt-less.

And it's a case unlike Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have ever seen. "Oh my God, the butt's gone!" a shocked Dr. Nassif says after looking at pictures of Tristan's butt.

It all started when Tristan was just eight years old.

"At age eight, I basically lost the nerves, like the mobility in my leg. I basically turned into a flamingo," Tristan explains. "I had no control, I instantly lost the nerves and it just stayed like that."

Watch

Kelsey's Botched Breast Augmentation Turns Into a Double Bubble

"Nobody knew that it was a tumor that was growing inside his pelvic area," Tristan's mom adds.

It wasn't until Tristan had been to several doctors that he was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, an aggressive cancer that typically occurs in young children.

"Ewing's sarcoma is a particularly malignant type of bone tumor that can occur throughout the body. Unfortunately, even with modern surgery and chemotherapy techniques, the survival rate can be very low," Dr. Dubrow reveals.

Hear about Tristan's battle with cancer in the clip above.

Brand new Botched Tuesdays at 7pm, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Cancer , Butts , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Rose McGowan, CITIZEN ROSE 103

Rose McGowan Gets a Message of Self-Care From a Therapist on CITIZEN ROSE: ''This Role You've Taken on Seems to Be Harming You''

Nick Jonas, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nick Jonas and Mustard to Perform at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Long, Complicated and Inspiring Road from Best Friends to Soul Mates

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, SAG Awards, Winners, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Be Awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Game of Thrones, Season 7, Episode 4

Emilia Clarke: My Final Game of Thrones Scene "F--ked Me Up"

Dietland, Julianna Margulies

WTF Is Dietland All About? Let Julianna Margulies and Joy Nash Explain

Grey's Anatomy

GLOW Grey's Anatomy, Nailed It! and Star Wars: The Last Jedi Coming to Netflix in June 2018

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.