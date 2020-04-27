The worst malposition Dr. Terry Dubrow has ever seen.

On tonight's all-new Botched, new patient Sandra turned to the doctors for help regarding her three boobs. As Sandra detailed in a consultation with the plastic surgeons, she became the "three boobed lady" after a series of disastrous breast surgeries.

Initially, Sandra just wanted a routine breast augmentation. Unfortunately, that was not the procedure she received. After the surgeon admitted that he "must've done something wrong," he attempted to fix his messy work.

This revisional procedure only made things worse and, in result, Sandra felt "like a circus freak."

"Sandra, I've gotta tell you, we have this expression in breast revisional surgery called malposition," Dr. Dubrow told her. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition I've ever seen in my entire career."

Upon further examination of the deformed breast, Dr. Dubrow deduced that Sandra's previous surgeon "over dissected her pocket towards the center" and "downwards towards her abdomen," which stretched out her skin.