The Botched docs may have met their match.

On tonight's all-new episode, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif are introduced to Sandra—or as she calls herself, "the three-boobed lady."

Her case is certainly unique; so much so that Dr. Nassif initially thinks that the photos of her breasts aren't real.

"I've seen hundreds of breast deformities," he says in a confessional. "But a deformity like this with three breasts? No way. First time."

During her consultation, Sandra explains that she just wanted to undergo a routine breast augmentation.

"I told [the plastic surgeon], 'I don't want to go big. I just want a normal C.' A small C would've been perfect," she explains alongside her boyfriend. "And for the most part, that's what I thought I was getting. Until I woke up from surgery."

It was then that her surgeon admitted to her that he "must've done something wrong." But according to Sandra, his attempt to fix the mistake only made things worse.

"Sandra, I've gotta tell you, we have this expression in breast revisional surgery called malposition," Dr. Dubrow tells her. "It means that the breast implant is not in the right place. You have the most dramatic example of malposition I've ever seen in my entire career."