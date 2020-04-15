by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Apr. 15, 2020 12:01 PM
Congratulations, Dr. Paul Nassif and Brittany Nassif!
As we reported earlier, the Botched doctor and his beautiful wife are expecting their first child together. In addition to sharing their happy news exclusively with E! News, Nassif also took to Instagram to share a sweet sonogram of his unborn child.
"I'm so excited and blessed to announce that my wife @brittanypattakos and I are bringing a new life into this world," the plastic surgeon wrote online. "October can't come soon enough to meet my first baby girl or my fourth baby boy (yes, it's going to be a surprise for me)! All I know is I better get my diaper changing skills polished up. There is nothing like the feeling of holding a new born, especially when it's my baby."
As E! readers surely know, this will the first child for Brittany and the fourth for Paul, who has three sons with ex Adrienne Maloof.
We can't say we're surprised to hear that these two are expecting as they've already had quite the love story. From their picturesque proposal on the water to their fairy tale wedding in Santorini, Paul and Brittany have had many romantic moments together. And now, baby makes three!
For a closer look at Paul and Brittany's love story, be sure to scroll through their sweetest moments below.
Although Dr. Nassif had already confirmed to E! News that he was dating someone new in May 2018, he made things Instagram official in July 2018 with this photo of himself, Brittany and Mark Wahlberg.
It didn't take long for the twosome to become inseparable! In August 2018, Paul declared he was in "Paradise" while on vacation with Brittany in Turks & Caicos.
By Labor Day, Paul and Brittany were fully in-sync. "I forgot my hat for the races," the Botched doctor joked alongside this sweet snap.
Dr. Nassif revealed he had "the best time" while out with Brittany, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.
The plastic surgeon looked happier than ever in this sweet selfie from September 2018.
Paul and Brittany were magical on Halloween in 2018.
"Great times with great people," Paul boasted after a meet up with longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic.
By December 2018, Brittany had become Paul's constant plus one. Thus, it wasn't surprising when they celebrated the holiday season together.
In fact, Paul and Brittany took things to the next level by sending out a joint holiday card.
On January 3, 2019, Dr. Nassif made his love for Brittany abundantly clear with a gush-worthy post for her birthday. "A very special happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life!" he wrote. "May we spend another 100 together! I love you."
The cute couple took a moment for a sweet selfie while out at a benefit event.
Unsurprisingly, Brittany was Paul's Valentine in 2019. "So thankful for this beautiful woman... I love you," the doctor declared.
In this 2019 snap from Australia, Paul revealed that he and his lady were "a little jet lagged." However, this wasn't their first trip abroad!
Paul Nassif/Brittany Pattakos
On June 1, 2019, Paul got down on one knee and proposed to his "soulmate." "Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend," the Coolsculpting specialist said after the proposal.
By June 2019, the love birds already started planning their big day. "I could see myself getting married in Santorini some day," Paul teased on Instagram.
The twosome celebrated their engagement in Southampton, NY in July 2019. "A beautiful weekend with my beautiful fiancée," Dr. Nassif stated online.
Paul teased his wedding date by writing, "less than a week away" on Instagram.
@vangelisphotography
The lovebirds tied the knot, on Oct. 6, 2019, in a picturesque reception at one of the Greek island's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, E! News exclusively revealed at the time. Paul and Brittany's destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home in California the weekend prior.
Six months following their gorgeous Santorini nuptials, the couple revealed they were expecting. Their bundle of joy is due Oct. 19.
