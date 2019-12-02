It's all about butts on tonight's all-new Botched.

For starters, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with new patient Jabrena to hear all about her balloon butt. As the Georgia resident detailed in a confessional, she chose to get buttock implants after being teased for her "beanpole" physique.

However, not long after the surgery, Jabrena realized her implants were not quite right.

"Two weeks after surgery, the swelling started to kind of go down and you could see the implant kind of on the side. It was like a crease," Jabrena shared with the Botched camera. "But, about a month-and-a-half later, the implant flipped."

To make matters worse, it's said the implants went on to flip "four or five times a week."

"It's very uncomfortable. Like, it hurts," the new patient lamented in a confessional.

When Jabrena spoke with her original surgeon about the problem, he said he'd fix the issue—for $4,000. Thus, Jabrena decided it was time to seek out a second opinion and reached out to the Botched docs.

"I just want a little, cute, nice toot butt and not this big honk that I have back here," Jabrena begged during her consultation with the doctors.