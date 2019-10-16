by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Oct. 16, 2019 9:30 AM
Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow need a break from this hiatus.
The Botched doctors have been twiddling their thumbs too long in this very amusing promo video for the surgical transformation series' upcoming sixth season, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m. And while that makes its premiere just slightly more than three weeks away, the launch date couldn't come sooner. As evidenced by the outlandish new teaser, it appears Drs. Nassif and Dubrow are both a little too eager to resume business as usual.
"Perfect," Dr. Dubrow declares, lowering a handheld mirror from his face to reveal a set of heavily inflated upper and lower lips. Standing over him, his colleague exclaims, "I know!" Uh...
Presiding over dangerously oversized lip fillers isn't rare in the revisional plastic surgery profession, but this is certainly a new twist—and one that doesn't stop at facial augmentation.
A few beats later, Dr. Nassif swings open the conference room door flaunting some noticeable body modifications of his own.
"You are a master," he tells Dr. "Messiah of Breasts" Dubrow, who has seemingly just fashioned him an enormous pair of brand-new boobs. Eyeing his work, Dubrow similarly responds, "I know."
The absurdities continue to ensue as the promo draws on, with Nassif unwinding a wraparound bandage previously protecting his partner's newly-sculpted...elf ears? Can someone find these guys some actual medical patients as soon as possible?
See how long it takes for the doctors to start regretting their procedures in the full video above!
A brand new season of Botched returns Thursday November 7, only on E!
