by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 10:55 PM
Two weeks after the Love Island Australia finale, Tayla Damir says she and Grant Crapp have broken up—but Grant claims it's news to him.
"[I]t's with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances," 21-year-old Tayla announced on Instagram on July 19. "I hope everyone can understand that the last few days have been very emotional and overwhelming for me and that you can all respect my decision."
The Perth radio host, who won the show and split the $50,000 prize money with the Canberra electrician, also thanked fans for standing by her.
"I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since," she said.
"The number one thing for me going into Love Island was to ‘stay completely true to myself and my emotions' and that's what I must continue to do."
But Grant had a very different take on Tayla's announcement.
Commenting on Love Island Australia's Instagram post on July 19 that shared the news, the 22-year-old wrote: "This is news to me??"
Former contestants were quick to weigh in on the drama.
Millie Fuller replied to Grant's remarks with the comment: "@grant_crapp are you kidding me I was with Tayla last night and you were with the boys in a different hotel. Another lie and yet again you hurt Tayla even more", while Edyn 'Mac' Mackney wrote: "Tayla should have waked away with the money...just sayin".
Adding to the confusion, Teddy Briggs chimed in: "Ummm Weren't you guys together Yesterday? Not sure this is true...#realnews or #fakenews".
Tayla said trust issues and reports that Grant had a "secret girlfriend" prior to joining the series contributed to their relationship break down.
"It came out that there were new accusations that Grant had a live-in girlfriend, and he's gone on the show to promote his business and get famous," she told TheFix in an article published on Thursday. "He denied it when we were in the house and I just had this gut feeling to follow through with it."
She added: "Once I was able to access media and read the articles, I told Grant he needed to own up. I finally got the answer that was the truth: he was on there to promote himself and he did have a girlfriend who was running his business while he was inside the Villa."
E! News has reached out to Grant for comment.
