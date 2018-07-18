Two weeks after the Love Island Australia finale, Tayla Damir says she and Grant Crapp have broken up—but Grant claims it's news to him.

"[I]t's with great heartbreak that I write this post to inform everyone that Grant and I are no longer together, but will remain amicable despite the circumstances," 21-year-old Tayla announced on Instagram on July 19. "I hope everyone can understand that the last few days have been very emotional and overwhelming for me and that you can all respect my decision."

The Perth radio host, who won the show and split the $50,000 prize money with the Canberra electrician, also thanked fans for standing by her.

"I want to take the time to thank everyone who supported Grant and I during our Love Island journey and especially everyone who has continued to support us since," she said.

"The number one thing for me going into Love Island was to ‘stay completely true to myself and my emotions' and that's what I must continue to do."