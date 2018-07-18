Sophie Monk Says She’s "Coming Back" to Host Love Island

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 12:54 AM

Sophie Monk

Don Arnold/WireImage

Sophie Monk has hit back at reports she will not be returning as the host of Love Island.

On July 15, The Sunday Telegraph published an article claiming insiders believed the 38-year-old would not be back for season 2 of the reality series.

But taking to Instagram Stories on July 18, Sophie shared a screenshot of the article along with her own caption "Sorry…I'm coming back".

The Gold Coast-raised star joined the show, which filmed in Mallorca, Spain, in November last year, after her appearance on The Bachelorette.

Sophie Monk

Instagram

A Nine spokesman told E! News that while there was "nothing confirmed" as yet about season 2's return, they were "very happy" with Sophie as a host.

They added that the Nine star is currently on a long-term deal with the network and is filming a travel show in Italy.

Sophie has been sharing behind the scenes snaps of her new television venture, including a pic of her on July 12 sampling cuisine in Italy.

"Wine and pasta! Belisimo?... Belisamo? ... Ah whatever!" she posted, along with the hashtag #TheSophieMonkTravelShow

Her new show comes off the back of the July 5 finale of Love Island, which saw Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp announced as the winners.

Sophie Monk Says She Accidentally “Kidnapped” a Child in Spain

