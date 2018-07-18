Sophie Monk has hit back at reports she will not be returning as the host of Love Island.

On July 15, The Sunday Telegraph published an article claiming insiders believed the 38-year-old would not be back for season 2 of the reality series.

But taking to Instagram Stories on July 18, Sophie shared a screenshot of the article along with her own caption "Sorry…I'm coming back".

The Gold Coast-raised star joined the show, which filmed in Mallorca, Spain, in November last year, after her appearance on The Bachelorette.