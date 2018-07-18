Hanna Lassen/WireImage
by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 12:05 AM
Hanna Lassen/WireImage
Kyle Sandilands is laying down the law!
The shock jock announced on Wednesday that he's signed on to do a pilot episode of a new Judge Judy-style Ten series called Trial By Kyle.
"People will come in with their stupid arguments, neighbourhood disputes, maybe some girl got a tit job and she wants to sue her doctor 'cause it's a botched job," he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show July 18. "Real-life feuds, celebrities going up against photographers—we've already got one of those locked in. This is sort of the show that I'm going to do."
The 47-year-old radio host also encouraged listeners to submit their own disputes for possible consideration and said the show model would be "similar to arbitration".
"I haven't decided whether it will be just me or whether I'll have a panel of jurors," he added.
Kyle previously appeared on Australian TV shows like Big Brother, Australian Idol and Australia's Got Talent. He was fired by Ten during his Idol run in 2009 after a live lie detector segment on The Kyle and Jackie O Show (then 2Day FM) led to a 14-year-old girl revealing she had been sexually assaulted.
"I'm returning to Channel Ten. The people who terribly fired me back in the day," he said on air this week. "If I held grudges, why would I go back to a network that treated me so badly back in the day?"
"'Cause they're paying you money?" asked co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson, to which Kyle answered, "Correct."
E! News has reached out to Ten for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?