Kyle Sandilands Confirms New Judge Judy-Style Ten Show Trial By Kyle

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., Jul. 18, 2018 12:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kyle Sandilands

Hanna Lassen/WireImage

Kyle Sandilands is laying down the law!

The shock jock announced on Wednesday that he's signed on to do a pilot episode of a new Judge Judy-style Ten series called Trial By Kyle.  

"People will come in with their stupid arguments, neighbourhood disputes, maybe some girl got a tit job and she wants to sue her doctor 'cause it's a botched job," he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show July 18. "Real-life feuds, celebrities going up against photographers—we've already got one of those locked in. This is sort of the show that I'm going to do."

Read

Sophie Monk Says She Accidentally “Kidnapped” a Child in Spain

The 47-year-old radio host also encouraged listeners to submit their own disputes for possible consideration and said the show model would be "similar to arbitration".

"I haven't decided whether it will be just me or whether I'll have a panel of jurors," he added.

Kyle previously appeared on Australian TV shows like Big Brother, Australian Idol and Australia's Got Talent. He was fired by Ten during his Idol run in 2009 after a live lie detector segment on The Kyle and Jackie O Show (then 2Day FM) led to a 14-year-old girl revealing she had been sexually assaulted.

Read

Dean Wells Says God Told Him To Stay With Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight

"I'm returning to Channel Ten. The people who terribly fired me back in the day," he said on air this week. "If I held grudges, why would I go back to a network that treated me so badly back in the day?"

"'Cause they're paying you money?" asked co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson, to which Kyle answered, "Correct."

E! News has reached out to Ten for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Kyle and Jackie O , Top Stories
Latest News
Katie Holmes, NO USE UNTIL 10PM PT.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Step Out for a New York City Dinner Date

Beyonce, On The Run II tour

Beyoncé Has Fans Buzzing Over Speculation She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

ESC: Sorry to Bother You

7 Style Secrets From Tessa Thompson’s Sorry to Bother You You Probably Missed

Katy Perry, Vogue Australia August 2018, cover

Katy Perry Suffered From “Situational Depression'' Due to Widely Panned Witness Album

Suits, Season 8

How Suits Got a Revamp After Losing Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

Tamra Judge Says Death Threats Are Coming in "RHOC" Season 13

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday With Nick & Jonas Brothers

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.