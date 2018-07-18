Kyle Sandilands is laying down the law!

The shock jock announced on Wednesday that he's signed on to do a pilot episode of a new Judge Judy-style Ten series called Trial By Kyle.

"People will come in with their stupid arguments, neighbourhood disputes, maybe some girl got a tit job and she wants to sue her doctor 'cause it's a botched job," he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show July 18. "Real-life feuds, celebrities going up against photographers—we've already got one of those locked in. This is sort of the show that I'm going to do."