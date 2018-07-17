When Dean Wells was torn between pursuing a relationship with Davina Rankin or Tracey Jewel on Married at First Sight, he turned to God.

In a Woman's Day article published on July 16, the Sydney-based creative director said his Christian faith led him to stop seeing Davina, who was married to Ryan Gallagher on the show.

"I took guidance from Him about what the right thing to do was—and he said it was to stay with Tracey," Dean said. "That's a big reason why I stayed, to try and make it work."