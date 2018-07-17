Dean Wells Says God Told Him To Stay With Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight

Tue., Jul. 17, 2018

When Dean Wells was torn between pursuing a relationship with Davina Rankin or Tracey Jewel on Married at First Sight, he turned to God.

In a Woman's Day article published on July 16, the Sydney-based creative director said his Christian faith led him to stop seeing Davina, who was married to Ryan Gallagher on the show.

"I took guidance from Him about what the right thing to do was—and he said it was to stay with Tracey," Dean said. "That's a big reason why I stayed, to try and make it work."

The 40-year-old regularly attends an Anglican Church in Manly and meets with a minister for private Bible readings.

"If I have a problem I'm having trouble dealing with, I think about what Jesus would want me to do," he said. "Whenever I do that, things seem to work out for me."

Tracey dumped her rapper husband Dean at the altar during the March 18 MAFS finale and then pursued a relationship with fellow participant Sean Thompson.  

But after announcing her split from Sean in May, the This Goddess Means Business author shared the news she was dating her ex-boyfriend Patrick Kedemos. The pair is currently enjoying a lavish international holiday.

"Sometimes you just need to lift off and travel somewhere new!" the Perth mum of one posted on Instagram on July 8. "So excited to be embarking on a trip with Patrick and our family starting with a European Cruise and travelling to Africa, Germany, Poland and Lebanon!"

The couple recently visited Monaco, Nice and Cannes—complete with a loved-up Instagram snap by the French Riviera on July 16. 

