by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 17, 2018 12:45 AM
When Dean Wells was torn between pursuing a relationship with Davina Rankin or Tracey Jewel on Married at First Sight, he turned to God.
In a Woman's Day article published on July 16, the Sydney-based creative director said his Christian faith led him to stop seeing Davina, who was married to Ryan Gallagher on the show.
"I took guidance from Him about what the right thing to do was—and he said it was to stay with Tracey," Dean said. "That's a big reason why I stayed, to try and make it work."
The 40-year-old regularly attends an Anglican Church in Manly and meets with a minister for private Bible readings.
"If I have a problem I'm having trouble dealing with, I think about what Jesus would want me to do," he said. "Whenever I do that, things seem to work out for me."
Tracey dumped her rapper husband Dean at the altar during the March 18 MAFS finale and then pursued a relationship with fellow participant Sean Thompson.
But after announcing her split from Sean in May, the This Goddess Means Business author shared the news she was dating her ex-boyfriend Patrick Kedemos. The pair is currently enjoying a lavish international holiday.
"Sometimes you just need to lift off and travel somewhere new!" the Perth mum of one posted on Instagram on July 8. "So excited to be embarking on a trip with Patrick and our family starting with a European Cruise and travelling to Africa, Germany, Poland and Lebanon!"
The couple recently visited Monaco, Nice and Cannes—complete with a loved-up Instagram snap by the French Riviera on July 16.
Married At First Sight's Sean Thomsen Denies Forming "Anti-Tracey Jewel Club" With Ryan Gallagher and Nasser Sultan
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?