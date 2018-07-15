Carrie Bickmore is ready to speak up.

Writing a column for Stellar Magazine published on Sunday, the pregnant Project host opened up about previously suffering two miscarriages—and explained why she chose to keep the news quiet until now.

"I do believe we need to remove the stigma around miscarriage for the sake of both women and men, but I know both times I miscarried, I was so relieved I hadn't told many people I was pregnant," the 37-year-old wrote. "I was struggling to get my head around what had happened and was not in the mood to talk about it."

In the article, the mum of two recounted the fear and guilt she experienced after both miscarriages.

"My mind raced. Guess I won't need to turn the office into a baby's room. What if I never get pregnant again? We can go on holiday at the end of the year now," she said. "I wonder if it's something that I ate? We should be grateful we are already parents to a healthy child. I really liked Harry as a name. Why is her baby growing just fine? Why me? Maybe it was stress... and the list goes on."