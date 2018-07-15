Don Arnold/WireImage
Sun., Jul. 15, 2018
Carrie Bickmore is ready to speak up.
Writing a column for Stellar Magazine published on Sunday, the pregnant Project host opened up about previously suffering two miscarriages—and explained why she chose to keep the news quiet until now.
"I do believe we need to remove the stigma around miscarriage for the sake of both women and men, but I know both times I miscarried, I was so relieved I hadn't told many people I was pregnant," the 37-year-old wrote. "I was struggling to get my head around what had happened and was not in the mood to talk about it."
In the article, the mum of two recounted the fear and guilt she experienced after both miscarriages.
"My mind raced. Guess I won't need to turn the office into a baby's room. What if I never get pregnant again? We can go on holiday at the end of the year now," she said. "I wonder if it's something that I ate? We should be grateful we are already parents to a healthy child. I really liked Harry as a name. Why is her baby growing just fine? Why me? Maybe it was stress... and the list goes on."
Carrie wrote her column in response to a push for women to announce they're expecting sooner than 12 weeks into their pregnancy to help remove the stigma surrounding miscarriages. But the TV host insists that women should announce they're expecting only when they're comfortable and ready.
"All women benefit from hearing other women's stories of miscarriage. We need to share more, but in our own time. If you wanna sing it from the rooftop the moment you see that gorgeous little blue line, that's OK," she said. "But there is nothing wrong with keeping your news close until you know things are likely to be OK."
On June 11, Carrie and partner Chris Walker announced they were expecting their second child together via an adorable Instagram video of them breaking the news to their 3-year-old daughter Evie. The Ten personality has a 10-year-old son, Oliver, from her marriage to her late husband Greg Lange.
Carrie's Project co-host, Lisa Wilkinson, has also written about experiencing multiple miscarriages. In an open letter published on The Huffington Post in September last year, the former TODAY host revealed she had suffered three miscarriages after turning 40.
"Nothing prepared me for the sadness to come—and frankly, it haunts me still," the mum of three wrote.
"Of course conception and a successful birth is possible in your 40s. But it isn't easy, can often involve heartache, and should not be described any other way."
