EXCLUSIVE!

Georgia Love Reveals How Lee Elliott Supported Her After Her Mother’s Death

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 11:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Georgia Love, Lee Elliott

Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty

The year 2016 was particularly tough for Georgia Love.

Although she met her now partner, Lee Elliott, while starring on The Bachelorette, the journalist also lost her mother to pancreatic cancer the day after the show's finale aired. 

The 29-year-old says the death of her mum, 60-year-old Belinda Love, is still painful to process two years on.

"It gets to the point where you do talk about the nice memories and not be sad anymore, but every so often—and when you least expect it—these huge pangs of pain and emotion and the rawness of it all really comes through," she tells E! News. "Unfortunately, I think that continues for quite a while."

Georgia says tradie Lee has been an invaluable support through dark times. 

"I quite honestly don't know how I would have got through the last two years without him," she explains. "But that was why I went on the show. I wanted someone to be able to support me. I wanted to have someone in my life and thank goodness I found that because the last years have thrown more at me than I could have imagined or expected."

Georgia has since made it her mission to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality of all major cancers, as an ambassador for the Pancare Foundation. On July 29, she's putting on her running shoes to take part in Run Melbourne presented by lululemon to raise much needed awareness and funds

For the self-described "non-runner," taking on 10 kilometres is no mean feat. 

"Anyone who knows me at all knows that I really, really don't like running," she tells E! News. "For me, this was a way of showing how serious I am about Pancare and how much I do want people's support."

The Ten personality reveals Lee will be cheering her on—likely while running beside her.

"He's a big runner. Every year he does the City to Surf in Sydney, which is 14 kilometres, so he said, 'I might do Run Melbourne with you as a warm up practice,'" she says. "I've told him if he does it he has to actually run with me and not run off from me!"

The couple has been inseparable since The Bachelorette ended, but they don't plan to get married just yet.

"Lee's sister—who is his best friend—just got engaged. I'm like, ‘Well, now we can't steal their thunder'. That's our excuse anyway," Georgia says with a laugh.  

"With all the elements that we've faced, I don't think it would be the right thing to have been engaged or married already because we're still trying to navigate our normal relationship. We're so happy together and we're really strong and supportive, but we've never felt like we should rush anything."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , The Bachelorette Australia
Latest News
Melania Trump

Melania Trump Channels Princess Belle for State Dinner in England

Luann De Lesseps, Richard Super, Rich Super

Luann de Lesseps Has a New Boyfriend! Meet Richard Super

Queer Eye, Best Friends, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown

We Can't Stop Watching the Men of Queer Eye Do Drake's ''In My Feelings'' Challenge

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Why Lisa Vanderpump Won't Be Officiating Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Wedding

Candice Swanepoel , 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Check Out Candice Swanepoel and Other Celeb Parents' Epic Clap Backs Against Mommy Shamers

Mira Sorvino Recounts Teenage Horror Film Sexual Assault

Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Can't Get Enough of Kristin Cavallari's New Show

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.