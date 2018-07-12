The year 2016 was particularly tough for Georgia Love.

Although she met her now partner, Lee Elliott, while starring on The Bachelorette, the journalist also lost her mother to pancreatic cancer the day after the show's finale aired.

The 29-year-old says the death of her mum, 60-year-old Belinda Love, is still painful to process two years on.

"It gets to the point where you do talk about the nice memories and not be sad anymore, but every so often—and when you least expect it—these huge pangs of pain and emotion and the rawness of it all really comes through," she tells E! News. "Unfortunately, I think that continues for quite a while."

Georgia says tradie Lee has been an invaluable support through dark times.

"I quite honestly don't know how I would have got through the last two years without him," she explains. "But that was why I went on the show. I wanted someone to be able to support me. I wanted to have someone in my life and thank goodness I found that because the last years have thrown more at me than I could have imagined or expected."