Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty
by Winsome Walker | Thu., Jul. 12, 2018 11:31 PM
Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty
The year 2016 was particularly tough for Georgia Love.
Although she met her now partner, Lee Elliott, while starring on The Bachelorette, the journalist also lost her mother to pancreatic cancer the day after the show's finale aired.
The 29-year-old says the death of her mum, 60-year-old Belinda Love, is still painful to process two years on.
"It gets to the point where you do talk about the nice memories and not be sad anymore, but every so often—and when you least expect it—these huge pangs of pain and emotion and the rawness of it all really comes through," she tells E! News. "Unfortunately, I think that continues for quite a while."
Georgia says tradie Lee has been an invaluable support through dark times.
"I quite honestly don't know how I would have got through the last two years without him," she explains. "But that was why I went on the show. I wanted someone to be able to support me. I wanted to have someone in my life and thank goodness I found that because the last years have thrown more at me than I could have imagined or expected."
Georgia has since made it her mission to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality of all major cancers, as an ambassador for the Pancare Foundation. On July 29, she's putting on her running shoes to take part in Run Melbourne presented by lululemon to raise much needed awareness and funds.
For the self-described "non-runner," taking on 10 kilometres is no mean feat.
"Anyone who knows me at all knows that I really, really don't like running," she tells E! News. "For me, this was a way of showing how serious I am about Pancare and how much I do want people's support."
The Ten personality reveals Lee will be cheering her on—likely while running beside her.
"He's a big runner. Every year he does the City to Surf in Sydney, which is 14 kilometres, so he said, 'I might do Run Melbourne with you as a warm up practice,'" she says. "I've told him if he does it he has to actually run with me and not run off from me!"
I’m trying this new fad, I believe it's 'jogging' or 'yogging’. It might be a soft J. I'm not sure but apparently you just run for an extended period of time. It's supposed to be wild! Five weeks until I hit the pavement for Run Melbourne 😖🙈 Please help me make all the cold mornings, sore legs and numerous tantrums worthwhile by getting behind me (not literally, unless you want to do the run too!) in raising funds for @pancarefoundation Donation page link in my bio 🙏🏻💜 #RunMelbourne2018 #irunthiscity #runithoughtyousaidrum #nopainnochampagne
A post shared by GEORGIA LOVE (@georgiealove) on
The couple has been inseparable since The Bachelorette ended, but they don't plan to get married just yet.
"Lee's sister—who is his best friend—just got engaged. I'm like, ‘Well, now we can't steal their thunder'. That's our excuse anyway," Georgia says with a laugh.
"With all the elements that we've faced, I don't think it would be the right thing to have been engaged or married already because we're still trying to navigate our normal relationship. We're so happy together and we're really strong and supportive, but we've never felt like we should rush anything."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?