Fame has come at a cost for former Australian Idol contestant Rob Mills.

In an interview with Who, the 36-year-old opened up about suffering a major panic attack and the "split-second" moment he contemplated taking his own life after leaving the singing competition.

Shortly after he was eliminated from Idol in 2003, the then 21-year-old was mobbed by fans on the Gold Coast.

"It was terrifying," he told the publication. "I was being grabbed and mobbed and put in headlocks. It was like, ‘Why? I'm just a person.' I had a horrible time that night."

Experiencing a panic attack, the Melbourne-raised singer said he jumped into a stranger's car and "just told them to drive".

"I went to my hotel and thought about jumping off my balcony," he said. "That moment was, ‘Well, this could be it, Rob. You could end it right now and you wouldn't have to worry about people grabbing you and the panic you're feeling.'"