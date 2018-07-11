Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty
by Winsome Walker | Wed., Jul. 11, 2018 11:21 PM
Fame has come at a cost for former Australian Idol contestant Rob Mills.
In an interview with Who, the 36-year-old opened up about suffering a major panic attack and the "split-second" moment he contemplated taking his own life after leaving the singing competition.
Shortly after he was eliminated from Idol in 2003, the then 21-year-old was mobbed by fans on the Gold Coast.
"It was terrifying," he told the publication. "I was being grabbed and mobbed and put in headlocks. It was like, ‘Why? I'm just a person.' I had a horrible time that night."
Experiencing a panic attack, the Melbourne-raised singer said he jumped into a stranger's car and "just told them to drive".
"I went to my hotel and thought about jumping off my balcony," he said. "That moment was, ‘Well, this could be it, Rob. You could end it right now and you wouldn't have to worry about people grabbing you and the panic you're feeling.'"
The Neighbours star said a phone call to his older brother helped immensely in that moment.
"Because of that night and other things I've gone through in my life, I feel like you need to be surrounded by people who give a s--t about you, who actually care," he said. "They can ask if you're OK and be there to listen."
The RU OK ambassador's story is featured in the "Ex-Reality TV Stars" episode of You Can't Ask That, which is currently screening on ABC iview.
It is not the first time Rob has discussed how he coped with the Idol spotlight.
"It was the worst, I freaked out," he told Yahoo7 Be in 2016 about his newfound fame. "I contemplated suicide only once in my life, and that was the week after I finished Idol."
If you or someone you know is struggling, please call Lifeline at 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au.
