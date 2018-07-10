by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 6:13 PM
Sam Cochrane is moving on.
More than a week after announcing his split from his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée Tara Pavlovic, the reality TV star decided to donate her engagement ring to charity.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 10, the 31-year-old said it was time to turn their breakup "into something positive".
"The last time I held this ring there was so much electricity and hope in the air. I remember holding it and believing that I was doing something important and something that mattered," he shared, along with a photo of the diamond sparkler.
"That something was love. After allowing time to pass and the things I've discovered I can see that those moments weren't destined to last."
The ring—which Sam used to propose to Tara in Fiji on the Network Ten show's finale—was donated to mental health charity The Banksia Project.
"This will go to auction for a charity that I believe in," he wrote in his post.
"It's time to move on and having the beauty sit in a box, when it could be doing good for others in need. This is really important to me."
Tara and Sam announced their split via social media on June 30.
"I don't want anyone to think we 'faked' anything or that what you saw on TV wasn't real," the Gold Coast nanny shared on Instagram Stories at the time.
"What we felt was 100% real and we both put our best efforts in to make it work in the real world but unfortunately for different reasons it didn't work out."
The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen Shares Her Impressions Of Her New Suitors: "They Are All Amazing"
