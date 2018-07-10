Sam Cochrane is moving on.

More than a week after announcing his split from his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée Tara Pavlovic, the reality TV star decided to donate her engagement ring to charity.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 10, the 31-year-old said it was time to turn their breakup "into something positive".

"The last time I held this ring there was so much electricity and hope in the air. I remember holding it and believing that I was doing something important and something that mattered," he shared, along with a photo of the diamond sparkler.

"That something was love. After allowing time to pass and the things I've discovered I can see that those moments weren't destined to last."