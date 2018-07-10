Bachelor in Paradise’s Sam Cochrane Shares His Plan For Tara Pavlovic's Engagement Ring

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tara Pavlovic, Sam Cochrane

Instagram

Sam Cochrane is moving on.

More than a week after announcing his split from his Bachelor in Paradise fiancée Tara Pavlovic, the reality TV star decided to donate her engagement ring to charity.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on July 10, the 31-year-old said it was time to turn their breakup "into something positive".

"The last time I held this ring there was so much electricity and hope in the air. I remember holding it and believing that I was doing something important and something that mattered," he shared, along with a photo of the diamond sparkler.

"That something was love. After allowing time to pass and the things I've discovered I can see that those moments weren't destined to last."

Read

Tara Pavlovic's Happy Instagram Snap After Split From Sam Cochrane: "Life Is Good"

The ring—which Sam used to propose to Tara in Fiji on the Network Ten show's finale—was donated to mental health charity The Banksia Project.

"This will go to auction for a charity that I believe in," he wrote in his post.

"It's time to move on and having the beauty sit in a box, when it could be doing good for others in need. This is really important to me."

Tara and Sam announced their split via social media on June 30.

"I don't want anyone to think we 'faked' anything or that what you saw on TV wasn't real," the Gold Coast nanny shared on Instagram Stories at the time.

"What we felt was 100% real and we both put our best efforts in to make it work in the real world but unfortunately for different reasons it didn't work out."

Read

The Bachelorette's Ali Oetjen Shares Her Impressions Of Her New Suitors: "They Are All Amazing"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor Australia , Bachelor in Paradise , Australia , Top Stories
Latest News
Shopping: Watermelon

14 Cute Watermelon Accessories That Are Almost As Good As the Real Thing

ESC: Summer Hair, Thandie Newton

7 Celebrity Hairstyles to Wear on a Hot Summer Day

Brad Pitt

How Brad Pitt Emerged From His Split With Angelina Jolie Better Than Ever

Sophie Gradon's Boyfriend Found Dead Weeks After Her Death

Zsa Zsa, The World's Ugliest Dog Competition

World's Ugliest Dog Zsa Zsa Passes Away

Top 5 Makeunders: Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga & More

Justin Bieber's Road to Reinvention

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.