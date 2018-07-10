Eliza Scanlen grew up watching Amy Adams in her favourite films and now shares the screen with the ­star.

The 19-year-old Australian actress appears alongside the five-time Academy Award nominee, plus Patricia Clarkson and Chris Messina, in HBO's dark new miniseries Sharp Objects.

"I was a big fan [of Amy] from a young age because of Enchanted. My sister and I were quite big fans of the movie, and of course American Hustle was one of her really great films that was quite recent," she tells E! News while in Sydney.

"It was surreal to meet her for the first time. But she has this lovely maternal instinct about her that made it easy to slip into that atmosphere."

Eliza plays 15-year-old Amma Crellin, the troubled half-sister of reporter Camille Preaker (Amy), who returns to her hometown to investigate the murder of one girl and the disappearance of another.